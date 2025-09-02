MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Matson by 424.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,600 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,897,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $23,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Matson by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Matson by 14,218.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.