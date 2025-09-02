MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

