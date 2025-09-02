MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,367,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Workiva Stock Up 1.9%

Workiva stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

