MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Archrock worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Archrock by 34.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.Archrock’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

