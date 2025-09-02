MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $1,372,220.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,748.88. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $8,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,504,379 shares in the company, valued at $126,623,580.43. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,085. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

