MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Incyte by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 52,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,074.84. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

