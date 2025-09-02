MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 305,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,783,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 218,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $252.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $285.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

