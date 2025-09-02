MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 107.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE IBP opened at $261.97 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $278.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.27.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,933.44. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Danske downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

