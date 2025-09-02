MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,027,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,715.08. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 4,452 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $171,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 311,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,973,692.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789. Company insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 0.48. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.49%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

