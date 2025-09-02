MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,389 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avnet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

