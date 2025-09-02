MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.38%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

