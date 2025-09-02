MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $512,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 650.0% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $847,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

