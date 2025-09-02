MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.79.

FRT opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.39%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

