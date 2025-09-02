MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $175.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the sale, the president owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,994.68. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $147,013.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,990.70. This represents a 58.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

