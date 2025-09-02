MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $125.76.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

