MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Timken by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Timken by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

