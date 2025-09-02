MKS Inc. $MKSI Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MKS were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after acquiring an additional 958,607 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 494,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,038,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

