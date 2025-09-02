Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Insider Eric Mcginnis Sells 25,173 Shares

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) insider Eric Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

MOD opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 62.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 173,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 66,417 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $21,518,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $4,564,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

