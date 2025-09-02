National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Position Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 367.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

