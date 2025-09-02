NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NetApp by 25.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on NetApp in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

