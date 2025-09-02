NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 262.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,520. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $442,348. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

