Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,445 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 781,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,689 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 201,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $2,065,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

