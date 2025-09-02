Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $132,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,871.50. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total value of $541,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,354,455.84. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,704 shares of company stock worth $12,946,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $273.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.