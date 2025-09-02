Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 256 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $151.60 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

