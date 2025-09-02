Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $44.46.
The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.
