Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

