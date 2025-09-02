Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after buying an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,542,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,583,000 after buying an additional 710,908 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

