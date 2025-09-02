Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MPLX LP $MPLX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MPLX were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MPLX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MPLX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MPLX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

MPLX opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. MPLX LP has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MPLX had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MPLX LP will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. MPLX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

