Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $737,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,427,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,379,000 after acquiring an additional 430,787 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,067 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

