Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 27 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,623,130 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $835.76 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

