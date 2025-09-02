Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,587 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%.The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $34,425.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,472.75. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $997,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

