Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 767,818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

