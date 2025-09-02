Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,023.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 8,971.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.65%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.