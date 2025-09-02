Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,882,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,068,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33,661.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after buying an additional 196,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

