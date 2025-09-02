PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.17.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

