Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80,548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.