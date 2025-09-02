Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11,580.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 160,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $8,713,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.