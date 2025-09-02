Reviewing Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Emerald alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Emerald and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67

Emerald currently has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 54.67%. BARK has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 189.74%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Emerald.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $398.80 million 2.55 $2.20 million $0.05 102.80 BARK $484.18 million 0.32 -$32.88 million ($0.17) -5.33

This table compares Emerald and BARK”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emerald has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 1.83% 2.03% 0.70% BARK -6.34% -15.32% -5.91%

Risk and Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.