Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,863 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $959,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,688 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,199,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.