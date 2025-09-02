Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 10.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 247,853,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 54,490,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.57 million, a PE ratio of -292.86 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
