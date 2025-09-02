Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,083 Shares of NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 932.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 137.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 2,302.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NextDecade by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NextDecade Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.35. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextDecade

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.