Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 17,460 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,303,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 839,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,644,787. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 5,398 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $402,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,980.40. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,951 shares of company stock valued at $77,660,938 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.86) earnings per share. Tempus AI’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TEM shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

