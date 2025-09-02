Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,653 Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR $TUYA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tuya by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 434,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $2,292,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tuya by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUYA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.49 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

