Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after buying an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 677,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

