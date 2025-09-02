Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $324,000 Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $600,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,154,521.07. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,192. The trade was a 16.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,516. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

