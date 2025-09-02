Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $336,000 Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sony by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,796,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 4,674,249 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,854,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 563,802 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Sony by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 258,133 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

