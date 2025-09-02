Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 850.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 72,404.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patria Investments by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Patria Investments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 382,178 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

About Patria Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.