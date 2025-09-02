Rxo Inc $RXO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 1,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.69. Rxo Inc has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

