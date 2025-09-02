ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

