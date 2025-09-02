SLM Corporation $SLM Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SLM by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SLM by 355.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. SLM Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

